Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 6628.61 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 10.50% to Rs 1669.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1510.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 6628.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5976.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6628.615976.29 11 OPM %23.5027.44 -PBDT2452.542194.38 12 PBT2226.982016.81 10 NP1669.071510.48 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content