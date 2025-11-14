P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 8.66 croreNet Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.666.35 36 OPM %-23.33-12.44 -PBDT-1.54-0.23 -570 PBT-2.63-1.32 -99 NP-22.91-1.32 -1636
