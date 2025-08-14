Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Agrigenetics standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics rose 900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-250.0075.00 -PBDT0.410.05 720 PBT0.400.04 900 NP0.400.04 900

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

