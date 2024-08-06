Pro CLB Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Pro CLB Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.00.0101200.00-0.020.12-0.040.0900.07