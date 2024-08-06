Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.940.75-9.57-12.000.050.020.050.020.040.01