Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.940.75 25 OPM %-9.57-12.00 -PBDT0.050.02 150 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.040.01 300
