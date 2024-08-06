Business Standard
Chartered Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 22.08 crore
Net profit of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.0818.87 17 OPM %9.695.09 -PBDT2.050.29 607 PBT1.52-0.22 LP NP1.30-0.22 LP
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

