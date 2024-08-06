Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.060.0500000000