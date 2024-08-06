Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreKashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
