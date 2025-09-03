Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.51, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock has risen around 0.63% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.73 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 46.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
