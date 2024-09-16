Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 321.6, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.39% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 36.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 321.6, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has slipped around 0.63% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9370.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 322, up 1.88% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 104.39% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 36.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 84.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News