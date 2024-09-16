Business Standard
PVR Inox Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sep 16 2024
PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1692.8, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.12% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.03% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
PVR Inox Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1692.8, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. PVR Inox Ltd has risen around 11.31% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2118.45, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1699.25, up 3.05% on the day. PVR Inox Ltd is down 1.12% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.03% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
