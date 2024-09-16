Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.54, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% gain in NIFTY and a 56.07% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.54, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 3.44% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25820.85, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192.43, up 0.74% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 93.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% gain in NIFTY and a 56.07% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 139.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

valuation stock market

Orient Technologies Q1 PAT rises over 30% YoY; stock gains 6%

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana, J-K polls LIVE: Situation of BJP in Haryana is worrisome, says Cong leader Birender Singh

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal full schedule, time, streaming

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates 4th edition of renewable energy investors meet in Gandhinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon