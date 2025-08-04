Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 526.83 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries rose 66.53% to Rs 65.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 526.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 543.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales526.83543.16 -3 OPM %12.9010.46 -PBDT66.5155.73 19 PBT57.3346.92 22 NP65.6339.41 67
