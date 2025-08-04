Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 296.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 300.00 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India rose 296.51% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales300.00264.04 14 OPM %10.479.54 -PBDT17.468.51 105 PBT10.232.58 297 NP10.232.58 297
