Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.58% to Rs 36.20 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 126.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 36.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.2024.04 51 OPM %8.406.41 -PBDT2.971.53 94 PBT2.571.19 116 NP2.020.89 127
