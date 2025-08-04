Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 64.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 108.86 croreNet profit of Arfin India declined 64.12% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales108.86132.90 -18 OPM %6.066.84 -PBDT2.525.06 -50 PBT1.444.06 -65 NP1.083.01 -64
