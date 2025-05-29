Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 27.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.02% to Rs 43.39 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 27.55% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.02% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.99% to Rs 147.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 226.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.82% to Rs 420.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 749.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.39289.61 -85 420.87749.13 -44 OPM %11.0225.78 -41.0841.10 - PBDT57.2972.60 -21 227.57295.44 -23 PBT35.5852.33 -32 149.95215.42 -30 NP51.1670.61 -28 147.21226.43 -35
