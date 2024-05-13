Business Standard
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announces appointment of Govt. Director

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
With immediate effect
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the nomination of Vinod Seshan, (DIN 07985959) Director, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) as a Government Director on the Board of HPCL vice Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, MoP&NG (DIN 07775238) with immediate effect for a period of three years on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

