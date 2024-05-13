Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 3.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.57% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.733.0714.0511.5791.9689.9088.9787.471.090.723.572.580.950.573.362.370.880.442.651.76