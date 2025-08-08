Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 548.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 110267.69 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 548.47% to Rs 4110.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 633.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 110267.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113387.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales110267.69113387.13 -3 OPM %6.771.84 -PBDT7150.912288.67 212 PBT5546.62805.07 589 NP4110.93633.94 548
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content