Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 206.76 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 7.71% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales206.76204.35 1 OPM %15.0214.53 -PBDT35.5334.29 4 PBT27.9426.42 6 NP22.2020.61 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content