DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 148.09 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 32.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 148.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.09118.51 25 OPM %4.384.41 -PBDT5.294.19 26 PBT5.184.08 27 NP4.053.06 32
