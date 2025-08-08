Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 20.09% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.928.66 -20 OPM %12.14-1.39 -PBDT0.51-0.45 LP PBT0.21-0.73 LP NP0.16-0.56 LP

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

