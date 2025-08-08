Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.09% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.928.66 -20 OPM %12.14-1.39 -PBDT0.51-0.45 LP PBT0.21-0.73 LP NP0.16-0.56 LP
