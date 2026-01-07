Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 478.65, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 1.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478.65, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 7.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35849.15, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 480.1, down 0.83% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 1.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 7.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
