Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power's step-down subsidiary produced 940 MW of solar modules in Q3

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary produced 940 MW of solar modules in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company said that TP Solar has manufactured 940 MW of DCR solar cells in Q3 FY26 as compared with 196 MW of cells manufactured in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering an increase of nearly 5x on YoY basis.

Module production stood at 990 MW versus 927 MW in the same period last year, reflecting an approximately 7% year-on-year growth.

For the period from April 2025 to December 2025, TP Solar manufactured 2.8 GW of DCR solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules. Out of 2.9 GW modules, 2.4GW were DCR Modules and balance 0.5 GW were ALMM modules.

 

TP Solar operates one of Indias largest single-location state of the art, 4.3 GW Solar Cell and Module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

TP Solar is the solar manufacturing arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, which is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

Also Read

telecom, TRAI

Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

Stock Market LIVE, January 7, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 26,100; PC Jeweller up 6%, Cipla slips 4%

Tata power

Tata Power to set up ₹6,675 crore 10 GW manufacturing facility in Andhra

INS Kozhikode (M-71), a Karwar-class minesweeper commissioned in 1988, carrying out mine-laying and clearing operations before it was decommissioned in 2019 (Photo: Indian Navy)

Exploding sleeper cells of the sea

Razer's Project Motoko

CES 2026: Razer unveils AI-powered headphones with vision, audio awareness

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

The companys consolidated net profit dipped 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore, while revenue from operations declined 1% to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 379.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 26,100 level; broader market outperforms

Nifty trades below 26,100 level; broader market outperforms

Meesho slumps after shareholder lock-in expiry

Meesho slumps after shareholder lock-in expiry

Info Edge gains on reporting strong recruitment revenue growth

Info Edge gains on reporting strong recruitment revenue growth

Wockhardt Ltd up for third consecutive session

Wockhardt Ltd up for third consecutive session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon