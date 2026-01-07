Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meesho slumps after shareholder lock-in expiry

Meesho slumps after shareholder lock-in expiry

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Meesho hit a lower circuit of 5% to Rs 173.20 after the expiry of the one-month shareholder lock-in period.

Around 10.99 crore shares, or nearly 2% of the companys outstanding equity, have reportedly become eligible for trading following the end of the lock-in. However, this does not necessarily indicate immediate selling, as the expiry only allows these shares to be traded.

Meesho made its stock market debut on 10 December 2025. The stock is up 56.04% over its IPO price of Rs 111 and has gained 7.44% from its listing price of Rs 161.20.

Post listing, the stock had surged 57.97% from its listing price to hit a record high of Rs 254.65 on 18 December 2025, before witnessing profit-taking. The stock is currently down about 32% from its peak levels.

 

The companys initial public offering had seen strong investor interest, with the issue subscribed 79.03 times. The IPO was open for subscription between December 3 and December 5, with a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

Meesho plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, invest in technology and AI talent, scale up marketing and brand-building initiatives, pursue inorganic growth opportunities and meet general corporate requirements.

The company operates a multi-sided e-commerce platform connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. Order fulfilment is managed through its in-house logistics arm, Valmo, as well as third-party logistics partners.

For the quarter ended September 2025, Meesho reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 700.72 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 5,577.54 crore. Its net merchandise value per annual transacting seller grew at a CAGR of 16.86% between FY23 and FY25.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

