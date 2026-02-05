Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 55.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 76.89 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 55.97% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.8982.4033.3632.3718.1317.404.111.731.663.77

