Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 55.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 76.89 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 55.97% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales76.8982.40 -7 OPM %33.3632.37 -PBDT18.1317.40 4 PBT4.111.73 138 NP1.663.77 -56

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

