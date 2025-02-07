Business Standard

Hindustan Unilever Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2364.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% rally in NIFTY and a 2.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2364.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23555.2. The Sensex is at 77841.19, down 0.28%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 1.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55841.8, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.37 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2374.6, down 0.21% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd tumbled 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.46% rally in NIFTY and a 2.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

