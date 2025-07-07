Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2410.7, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% jump in NIFTY and a 5.07% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2410.7, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25450.2. The Sensex is at 83377.33, down 0.07%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has gained around 0.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54735.6, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2416.8, up 3.04% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% jump in NIFTY and a 5.07% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

