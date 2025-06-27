Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy gains after bagging order from Power Grid Corporation for supply of transformers

Hitachi Energy gains after bagging order from Power Grid Corporation for supply of transformers

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India rose 2.42% to Rs 19,876.95 after the company announced that it has secured an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that India requires a sustainable, flexible, and secure grid to meet its energy transition objectives. These include the integration of renewable energy sources and the electrification of industries and transportation. As a result, demand for power transformers in the country has surgedgrowing at a compound annual growth rate of 15% over the past two years. To address this rising demand, utilities in India and globally are shifting from short-term, project-based approaches to long-term, program-based planning.

 

The Ultra High Voltage (UHV) AC 765 kV transformers are designed to enhance grid reliability, security, and efficiency. Once deployed, these units will be capable of transmitting power equivalent to the average electricity consumption of 30 million Indian households.

Higher voltage transmission, such as 765 kV, enables efficient bulk transfer of power over long distances, significantly reducing losses and lowering operating costs, making electricity more affordable for consumers. 765 kV transformers reduce transmission lines and cut land use and construction costs while enhancing grid security with high capacity.

The transformers will be manufactured at Hitachi Energy Indias power transformer facility in Maneja, Vadodara, Gujarat, reinforcing the companys commitment to local manufacturing and self-reliant production.

Also Read

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Round of 16 full schedule and live streaming

College students, students

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list set to release today; Check details

fire

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour takes a step back, Vogue US to seek new editorial lead

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, Smallcaps rally; benchmarks flat; Adani Total, Vi, Akzo Nobel zoom up to 7%

In a notable global development, Hitachi Energy recently successfully tested the worlds first 765-kV / 400-kV single-phase, 250 MVA natural ester-filled transformer. This breakthrough innovation offers a biodegradable and fire-safe alternative to traditional transformer oils, enhancing environmental and operational safety for ultra-high-voltage alternating current (AC) systems.

Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company. The counter rose 0.57% to Rs 292.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with tiny gains; broader mkt outperforms

Barometers trade with tiny gains; broader mkt outperforms

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO ends with 22.19x subscription

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO ends with 22.19x subscription

Kalpataru IPO ends with 2.26x subscription

Kalpataru IPO ends with 2.26x subscription

Associated Alcohols gains after launching whiskey 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh

Associated Alcohols gains after launching whiskey 'Hillfort' in Uttar Pradesh

Deep Industries bags Rs 45-cr order from Oil India

Deep Industries bags Rs 45-cr order from Oil India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon