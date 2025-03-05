Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13010, up 6.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13010, up 6.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 5.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 164.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

