Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 4.54%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 4.54%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2731.95, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.77% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2731.95, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 12.99% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20269.2, up 2.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2729.25, up 4.01% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 38.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.77% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

