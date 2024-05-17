Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 138.63 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.34% to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 561.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 24.72% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 138.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.