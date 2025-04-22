Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HMA Agro Industries gains on appointing Gulzeb Ahmed as CEO

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

HMA Agro Industries rose 2.13% to Rs 33.10 after the firm announced the appointment of Gulzeb Ahmed as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective 22 April, 2025.

Gulzeb Ahmed will continue to hold the position of chief financial officer and wholetime director of the company.

Gulzeb Ahmed, currently CFO and whole-time director of HMA Agro Industries, has been appointed as CEO and designated as a key managerial personnel. The youngest member of the HMA Family Group, he joined in 2014 and has since played a key role in the companys growth, market expansion, and brand elevation. Actively involved in marketing and corporate management, he has driven sales growth, export expansion, and operational excellence through strategic leadership and modern management practices.

 

HMA Agro Industries is a food trade organization for handled food and agro products, including frozen fresh buffalo meat, prepared/frozen natural products, vegetables, and cereals in India.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 56% to Rs 20.29 crore on a 16.2% jump in net sales to Rs 1,454.98 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

