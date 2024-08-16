HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.94 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.96% to Rs 31.75 crore

Net Loss of HMT reported to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.96% to Rs 31.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.7545.99-66.55-47.18-26.73-27.74-28.94-29.85-28.94-29.83