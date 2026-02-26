Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sagility Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Tips Music Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2026.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 1182.75 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18293 shares in the past one month.

 

Sagility Ltd crashed 4.21% to Rs 40.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd lost 3.92% to Rs 937.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55073 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd slipped 3.79% to Rs 699.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd corrected 3.36% to Rs 538.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6016 shares in the past one month.

