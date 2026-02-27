Friday, February 27, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2026.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 1087.55 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17941 shares in the past one month.

 

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd crashed 7.52% to Rs 118. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 128.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd lost 5.87% to Rs 503.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90454 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd shed 5.56% to Rs 1264.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29300 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd plummeted 5.37% to Rs 502.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

