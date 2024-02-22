Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Home First Finance gains after IRDAI approves corporate agent license

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India advanced 2.52% to Rs 933.25 after the company informed that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved and granted the corporate agent (composite) license.
The company will be able to solicit life, general and health insurance to its customers as a corporate agent. The license will be valid for three years, from 21 February 2024 to 20 February 2027.
Home First Finance Company India is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans, loans for the purpose of purchasing a commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The companys standalone net profit jumped 34.2% to Rs 78.82 crore on 46.4% increase in total income to Rs 301.01 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India recommends interim dividend

LIC gains on receiving income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr

Sensex slides 492 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Titagarh Rail, Grauer &amp; Weil, Grasim Industries, Sula in spotlight

CARE Ratings reaffirms rating of Credo Brands with 'stable' outlook

Volumes spurt at Eureka Forbes Ltd counter

NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

Dollar Index Steadying Below 104 Mark; FOMC Minutes Dismiss Near-Term Possibility Of Rate Cut

Government eases FDI norms in space sector; Allows 100% foreign Investment in making components for satellites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon