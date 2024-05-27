Honasa Consumer acquires CosmoGenesis Labs

Honasa Consumer announced the strategic acquisition of the assets of CosmoGenesis Labs (CosmoGenesis Cosmetics a sole proprietorship firm), a renowned leader in cosmetic formulation and development within the field of premium skincare solutions. With this acquisition, Honasa takes a significant leap in research driven innovation and underscores the capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in terms of crafting for Indian consumers.

Founded by Rohini Manoj in 2011, CosmoGenesis has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the cosmetic formulation and development industry in India. With a steadfast dedication to innovation and quality, CosmoGenesis has been instrumental in supporting a staggering number of over 5000 cosmetic and personal care formulations for businesses in India.

