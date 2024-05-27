DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 13.05 croreNet profit of DHP India rose 47.78% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.68% to Rs 26.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.38% to Rs 45.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content