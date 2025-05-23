Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, IFCI Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2025.

Reliance Power Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, IFCI Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd soared 15.99% to Rs 319.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36583 shares in the past one month.

 

Reliance Power Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 49.38. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd spiked 7.97% to Rs 3181.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7060 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 850 pts, Nifty near 24,900; all sector gain; Belrise IPO subscribed 7x

Myanmar, Rohingya

10 Rohingya from Myanmar booked for living illegally in UP's Unnao

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Iran and US hold fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome over enrichment

fire, forest fire, shimla forest fire, shimla fire

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

IFCI Ltd spurt 6.85% to Rs 53.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd gained 5.25% to Rs 132.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39662 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Grasim Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

Grasim Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

INR off one-month low against US dollar

INR off one-month low against US dollar

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on year

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on year

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; FMCG shares jump

Syrma SGS Tech inks pact with Dynabook for manufacturing laptops in India

Syrma SGS Tech inks pact with Dynabook for manufacturing laptops in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon