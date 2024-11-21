Business Standard
Honasa Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

PSP Projects Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2024.

Honasa Consumer Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 237.85 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51803 shares in the past one month.

 

PSP Projects Ltd tumbled 9.04% to Rs 611. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10028 shares in the past one month.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd lost 8.94% to Rs 240.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd shed 8.45% to Rs 324. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1129 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd slipped 7.76% to Rs 275.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40440 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

