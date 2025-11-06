Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 183.30 croreNet profit of Yasho Industries rose 11.47% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 183.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales183.30167.07 10 OPM %18.0718.76 -PBDT19.3117.25 12 PBT6.014.90 23 NP4.864.36 11
