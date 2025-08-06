Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 2937.31 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 13.00% to Rs 630.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 2937.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2188.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2937.312188.35 34 OPM %96.2997.86 -PBDT860.17686.66 25 PBT857.23684.70 25 NP630.23557.75 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

