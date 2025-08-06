Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 2937.31 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 13.00% to Rs 630.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 2937.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2188.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2937.312188.35 34 OPM %96.2997.86 -PBDT860.17686.66 25 PBT857.23684.70 25 NP630.23557.75 13
