Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 42.41% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales440.47307.83 43 OPM %3.705.27 -PBDT10.0016.28 -39 PBT1.936.75 -71 NP1.292.24 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

NBCC India jumps 4% on reporting 53% rise in Q2 profit, revenue up 19%

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

Protest, UPPSC Protest

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon