HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 3.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 434.45 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 3.49% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 434.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 422.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales434.45422.32 3 OPM %15.1714.34 -PBDT43.1739.71 9 PBT30.4929.12 5 NP22.2721.52 3
