Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 353.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 4.31 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 353.33% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.313.98 8 OPM %35.2723.12 -PBDT0.970.26 273 PBT0.910.20 355 NP0.680.15 353
