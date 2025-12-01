Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical announced the successful execution of its first-ever liquid coal tar pitch export shipment to the Middle East from its terminal at the New Mangalore Port marking a significant milestone for both the company and India's growing stature in the global carbon materials trade.

The consignment, totalling 3,600 tonnes of liquid coal tar pitch, was shipped from Himadri's terminal at the New Mangalore Port, reaffirming the company's operational capabilities and supply chain resilience in executing high-volume exports to international markets. Alongside its established terminal at Haldia on India's eastern coast, this shipment from the western coastline opens a second export corridor for Himadri. This new development further strengthens the company's ability to cater to critical industrial demand across key global regions, particularly the Middle East and the Americas. The successful execution of this shipment demonstrates Himadri's capacity to leverage integrated logistics, port infrastructure, and advanced planning to ensure seamless delivery while maintaining stringent quality standards.

 

Liquid coal tar pitch is a critical raw material used in aluminium smelting, graphite electrode manufacturing and other high-temperature industrial applications where performance consistency, structural purity and thermal stability are non-negotiable. The completion of this shipment highlights Himadri's technical expertise and manufacturing capability to meet the evolving requirements of global heavy industries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

