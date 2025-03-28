Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO Board to consider annual borrowing programme

HUDCO Board to consider annual borrowing programme

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

On 04 April 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will meet on 04 April 2025 to consider and approve:

1. Annual Resource plan/ Borrowing programme (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs.65,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, depending upon actual funds requirement; and

2. Increase in overall borrowing limit to Rs.2,50,000 Crore from existing limit of Rs.1,50,000 crore as earlier approved by shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

