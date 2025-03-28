Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NECC soars on winning contract from Tata Steel

NECC soars on winning contract from Tata Steel

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) surged 8.86% to Rs 22.60 after the company won a contract from Tata Steel.

Shares of Tata Steel fell 0.81% to Rs 154.16 on the BSE.

The order is for the transportation of steel products from Tata Steel's Sahibabad factory to other destinations.

The contract is for 5 years and may be extended or renewed for another year upon mutual consent, according to the exchange filing. NECC will transport the steel products using electric heavy vehicles, it added.

This, according to the company, is its first massive EV logistics contract.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

 

North Eastern Carrying Corporation is engaged in the business of transportation.

As of 28 March 2025, North Eastern Carrying Corporation's market cap stood at Rs 216.74 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

IREDA secures JPY 26 billion ECB facility from SBI Tokyo

SpiceJet announces successful renewal of IOSA certification

DEV IT gains on securing order worth Rs 4 cr

BSE soars after SEBI's proposal to limit derivatives expiry days to Tuesdays or Thursdays

