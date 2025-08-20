Hyundai Motor India corrects after sharp rally

Hyundai Motor India fell 2.9% to Rs 2,510 on Tuesday as investors booked profits following a sharp uptrend.The stock had surged 15.5% in the past two sessions, taking its one-month gains to 18.2% and three-month gains to 33.1%. It touched a record high of Rs 2,624.30 on 19 August 2025.
Last week, a foreign brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,600, citing Hyundais strong product pipeline, planned capacity expansion, and supportive macroeconomic trends. The brokerage said the companys strategic catch-up plan, including new launches and ramped-up production, would help it capture additional market share in the years ahead.
Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories. On the earnings front, consolidated net profit fell 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,369.23 crore in Q1 FY26, while net sales declined 5.6% to Rs 16,179.62 crore.
